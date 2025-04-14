Short Interest in PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Rises By 453.8%

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 453.8% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

ADOOY traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $5.00. 15,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,266. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.

