Short Interest in PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Rises By 453.8%

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 453.8% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
ADOOY traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $5.00. 15,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,266. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
