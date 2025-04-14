Short Interest in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Increases By 775.0%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 775.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of SMMYY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 453,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,017. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82.

About Sumitomo Metal Mining

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials segments. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

