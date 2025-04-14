Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stake Boosted by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Silicon Laboratories worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,252,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,958,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $89.82 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $160.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $166.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Silicon Laboratories

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $351,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,483. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $149,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,514.45. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $782,610. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.