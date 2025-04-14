Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.94 EPS

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.05) by $2.94, Zacks reports. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.74%.

Skillsoft Trading Up 2.9 %

Skillsoft stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.59. 28,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,724. Skillsoft has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $145.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillsoft

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Skillsoft stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Free Report) by 330.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Skillsoft were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

