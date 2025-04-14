Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Citigroup

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $13.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNAP. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

SNAP traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 26,039,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,186,016. Snap has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Snap will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,837 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $95,793.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 429,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,029.28. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $9,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,818,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,599,673.92. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,356,523 shares of company stock worth $12,710,077. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,049,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Snap by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,137,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,161,000 after buying an additional 23,569,522 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $30,162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,713,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

