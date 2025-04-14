Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Up 377.9% in March

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,120,000 shares, a growth of 377.9% from the March 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snow Lake Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITM. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Snow Lake Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snow Lake Resources by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 50,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Snow Lake Resources by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Snow Lake Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Snow Lake Resources by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 20,069 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snow Lake Resources Stock Performance

Shares of LITM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,908,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,931,977. Snow Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources ( NASDAQ:LITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

Featured Stories

