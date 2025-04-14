Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.51.

Get Snowflake alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.85. 1,537,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,432,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $194.40. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.82.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 552,930 shares in the company, valued at $103,121,445. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $48,963,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,756,878.10. This represents a 50.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 491,589 shares of company stock worth $82,405,796. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 47.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $896,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.