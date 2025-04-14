SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,240 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.83.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

