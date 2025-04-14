SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after buying an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after buying an additional 606,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $145,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $297.93 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $210.71 and a one year high of $299.28. The firm has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.