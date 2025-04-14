SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Raised by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 165.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,373,000 after purchasing an additional 481,787 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 38,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $62.80 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average of $68.71.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

