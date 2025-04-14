SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,806,000 after purchasing an additional 108,336 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,687,000 after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,983,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 339,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 85,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 235,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 36,691 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of XME opened at $53.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $70.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.30.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.
