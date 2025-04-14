Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Spotify Technology stock on March 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 3/19/2025.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE SPOT traded down $9.78 on Friday, hitting $543.24. 2,153,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,716. The company has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 91.30 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $581.80 and a 200-day moving average of $493.82. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $267.76 and a 12 month high of $652.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.30.

View Our Latest Report on Spotify Technology

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 566.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,335,575,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 946,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,279,000 after purchasing an additional 163,626 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.