Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,020,000 after purchasing an additional 156,175 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,348,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,517,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $122,303.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,464.74. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 445 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $61,151.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $609,595.12. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,699 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,851. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $157.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $178.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

