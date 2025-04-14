Staked TRX (STRX) Trading 14.9% Higher This Week

Staked TRX (STRX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Staked TRX token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Staked TRX has a total market capitalization of $148.28 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Staked TRX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Staked TRX has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84,531.62 or 0.99880152 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84,056.75 or 0.99319059 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Staked TRX Profile

Staked TRX’s total supply is 486,163,596 tokens. The official website for Staked TRX is app.justlend.org. Staked TRX’s official Twitter account is @defi_just.

Buying and Selling Staked TRX

According to CryptoCompare, “Staked TRX (STRX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. Staked TRX has a current supply of 486,163,595.79. The last known price of Staked TRX is 0.30272563 USD and is up 3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,731,048.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.justlend.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked TRX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staked TRX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Staked TRX using one of the exchanges listed above.

