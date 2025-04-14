Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Acquires 5,360 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,020 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock opened at $33.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

