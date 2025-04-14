Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 222.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,228,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,782,521,000 after buying an additional 538,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,883,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,317,000 after acquiring an additional 327,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $1,196,258,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,265,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,455,000 after purchasing an additional 390,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,940,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ICE opened at $155.92 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,819.32. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

