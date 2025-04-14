Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Stock Price Up 6.1% – Should You Buy?

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.88. 5,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 3,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $646.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The conglomerate reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $497.92 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 11.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

