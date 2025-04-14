Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,254,228 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 10,249,899 shares.The stock last traded at $8.86 and had previously closed at $8.87.

STLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 422.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

