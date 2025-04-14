Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE CCI opened at $96.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.10.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -69.71%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

