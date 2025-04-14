Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mindset Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. The trade was a 24.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:INGR opened at $129.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.01. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $109.51 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

