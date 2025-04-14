Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 10,588 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,403,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,860,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.35.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $82.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.71.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $114,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,536,332.10. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

