Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,639 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $279,178.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,004,301.76. This represents a 8.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,119,825.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,495.85. The trade was a 23.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

TechnipFMC stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.