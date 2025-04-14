STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Up 364.3% in March

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 364.3% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TUGN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,456. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 million, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of -0.85.

Get STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF alerts:

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2257 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management lifted its holdings in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF ( NASDAQ:TUGN Free Report ) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,300 shares during the period. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF makes up 7.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned about 30.99% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $12,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.