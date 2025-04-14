STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Up 364.3% in March

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 364.3% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TUGN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,456. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 million, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of -0.85.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2257 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Trading of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile
The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.