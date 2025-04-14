Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Price

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s previous close.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on TFI International from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.14.

Get TFI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TFI International

TFI International Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE TFII traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $80.79. The stock had a trading volume of 65,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TFI International has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $159.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.40). TFI International had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,853,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.