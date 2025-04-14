Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target to $63.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $63.45 on Monday. Donaldson has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.85. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $2,032,255.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,929.26. The trade was a 51.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,656.92. This trade represents a 48.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,164,799 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

