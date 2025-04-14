Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $50.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FLS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $65.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 4,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Flowserve by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

