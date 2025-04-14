Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $80.95 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.97 and a 52-week high of $89.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average of $85.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1466 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

