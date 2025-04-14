Stone House Investment Management LLC Sells 612 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Stone House Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,040,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,160,000 after purchasing an additional 182,534 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,210,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,017,000 after buying an additional 389,576 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,007,000 after acquiring an additional 870,858 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,707,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,014,000 after acquiring an additional 173,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 922,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $99.46 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average of $102.45.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

