Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,162,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,701 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 14.2% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $114,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 164,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 298,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,824 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after buying an additional 196,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $35.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

