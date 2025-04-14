Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.5% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

