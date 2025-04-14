Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 493 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,251,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,225,000 after purchasing an additional 127,152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,079,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 308,242 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 490,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,315,000 after purchasing an additional 76,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,782,000 after buying an additional 355,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,004,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $65.97 on Monday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.02.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.