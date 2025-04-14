Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,962 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $37.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

