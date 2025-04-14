Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SLYV opened at $69.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.04. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $96.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

