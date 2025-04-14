Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Lancaster Colony worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 243.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 59,261 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 125.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 24,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $183.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.38. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $202.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.18.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.43 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.51%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

Insider Transactions at Lancaster Colony

In other news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,250,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,447,386.36. The trade was a 23.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LANC. Stephens lifted their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.33.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

