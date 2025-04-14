Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 152 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,496,833,000 after acquiring an additional 85,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,472,000 after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $1,175,756,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of KLA by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,455,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,926,000 after purchasing an additional 292,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,937,000 after buying an additional 23,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on KLA from $850.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.28.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $670.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $705.57 and a 200-day moving average of $693.97. KLA Co. has a one year low of $551.33 and a one year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,867,606.76. This trade represents a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

