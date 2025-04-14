Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $1,456,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.31.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $337.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $282.09 and a 52-week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

