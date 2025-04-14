Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,896 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $1,893,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $221,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,285,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 467,764 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $107,043,000 after acquiring an additional 217,390 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $23,791,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.72.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $186.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $1.2125 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. This trade represents a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

