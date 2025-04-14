Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

Shares of FIX opened at $347.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $359.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.34. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.93 and a twelve month high of $553.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.95%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

