Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2,090,573.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,462,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,567,253,000 after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,170,000 after acquiring an additional 393,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,184,000 after acquiring an additional 44,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157,363 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $281.16 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $230.39 and a one year high of $417.82. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.91, for a total transaction of $3,649,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,373.07. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,424. The trade was a 22.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $26,994,480. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

