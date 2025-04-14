Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 741 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeds Investor LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total value of $254,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,178,270.72. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $237.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $208.98 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. As a group, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $318.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.80.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

