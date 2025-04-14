Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $129,690,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,518,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,452,000 after purchasing an additional 85,270 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,933,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 238,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,227,000 after buying an additional 58,140 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.29.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

AIT stock opened at $226.40 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.68 and a 1-year high of $282.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.78.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.64%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

