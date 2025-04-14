Sunriver Management LLC Has $39.80 Million Stock Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,772,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,600 shares during the quarter. Amplitude accounts for approximately 4.8% of Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 3.99% of Amplitude worth $39,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Amplitude by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Amplitude by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Amplitude by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amplitude from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Amplitude Stock Down 2.7 %

AMPL stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $78.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.68 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 32.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 3,563 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $42,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,496. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Featured Articles

