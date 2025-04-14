Sunriver Management LLC Has $65.50 Million Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Sunriver Management LLC reduced its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,256,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 322,985 shares during the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet comprises about 7.8% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $65,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $22,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,109,644 shares in the company, valued at $72,905,699.56. The trade was a 23.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DNB stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

