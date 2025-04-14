Sunriver Management LLC Sells 98,376 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sunriver Management LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 98,376 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $24,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,051,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,052,819,000 after buying an additional 208,127 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $968,326,000 after acquiring an additional 446,544 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $635,202,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,573,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $611,682,000 after purchasing an additional 632,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of FIS opened at $72.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.89.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

