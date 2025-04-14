Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $297.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on First Solar from $236.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $236.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.63.

FSLR stock traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.17. 888,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,539. First Solar has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. On average, analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,129.27. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $1,021,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,793.40. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of First Solar by 10.7% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 12,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Solar by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 24,553 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,835,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

