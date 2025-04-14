Susquehanna Lowers DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target to $18.00

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $19.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DNOW. StockNews.com raised shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DNOW from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.39. 133,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,110. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.21. DNOW has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $18.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. DNOW had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DNOW will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $160.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DNOW by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in DNOW by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in DNOW by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DNOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 10.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

