Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 4,469.2% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 176,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

SVNLY traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 416,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 14.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.7123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.63. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on SVNLY. HSBC lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Hsbc Global Res cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

