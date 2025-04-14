Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 562.2% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded up SEK 0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting SEK 22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 32,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of SEK 18.52 and a twelve month high of SEK 26.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is SEK 23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is SEK 21.51.
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.70 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWDBY. Hsbc Global Res lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.
About Swedbank AB (publ)
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.
