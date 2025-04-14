Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,900 shares, an increase of 893.1% from the March 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.9 days.
Swire Properties Stock Performance
Shares of SWPFF remained flat at $2.21 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. Swire Properties has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $2.21.
Swire Properties Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Swire Properties
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Swire Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.