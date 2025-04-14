Swiss Re AG (SSREF) to Issue Annual Dividend of $7.35 on April 17th

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 7.35 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.
Swiss Re Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SSREF opened at $173.20 on Monday. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $107.39 and a fifty-two week high of $173.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.20.
Swiss Re Company Profile
